Dave Barrett, a Murrow Award-winning longtime newsman for CBS Radio, died suddenly today, the network said. He was 63.

“Dave Barrett was a special kind of broadcaster – one who could transport you to the scene of the story in just a few words,” said Craig Swagler, general manager of CBS News Radio. “He will be dearly missed – both in this newsroom and across the country.”

The Buffalo, NY, native joined CBS News Radio in 2001 and was heard daily on hundreds of U.S. radio stations, anchoring hourly reports and World News Roundup Late Edition, the world’s longest-running electronic news broadcast.

Barrett won three prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards during his career. His first was for a 1998 profile of golf phenom Tiger Woods, and he was honored again in 2011 for his report about how kids occupy their time. Barrett brought that one to life for listeners by incorporating the sounds of their activities. He also a 2015 Murrow Award for his report on the 200th anniversary of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Before joining CBS News Radio, Barrett worked at Fox News Radio Network, where he was news director beginning in 1998. He also spent 15 years at ABC Radio News, covering stories from political conventions and hurricanes to 10 Olympic Games. He worked for ABC’s ESPN Radio in 1993-94, covering Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, NCAA Men’s Final Four, the Kentucky Derby and major golf and tennis tournaments.

Early in his career, Barrett did play-by-play for a minor league hockey club in Houston and was an announcer at the University of Houston and for several of that city’s pro teams including the Astros, Rockets, Oilers, the Aeros of the old World Hockey Association.

At CBS News Radio, Barrett was the network’s go-to reporter for outdoor events such as music and sporting events. He occasionally announced games for his local minor league baseball club the Bridgeport Bluefish.

Barrett is survived by his wife, Joyce, and son, Luke.