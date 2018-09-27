EXCLUSIVE: Darren Mann is set to star opposite Stephen Dorff in Embattled, an indie film that follows a high school judo prodigy (Mann) who steps into the MMA cage for a vicious battle of retribution against the ultimate rival – his father (Dorff). Elizabeth Reaser, Karrueche Tran, and Saïd Taghmaoui are also attached to co-star in the pic, which is being directed by Nick Sarkisov.

The pic marks the English-language debut feature for the Georgia-born director. David McKenna penned the screenplay. The producers are Sergey Sarkisov of Blitz Films, alongside Kate Cohen of Straight Up Films, and Scott LaStaiti, with Nick Sarkisov and Dorff serving as executive producers. Eryl Cochran will oversee production for Blitz.

Shooting will take place in Alabama this fall.

Mann, who most recently appeared in the TIFF premiere of Giant Little Ones, can next be seen in Netflix’s highly anticipated Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series.

Twilight Saga alum Reaser co-star in Mike Flanagan’s upcoming modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel, The Haunting of Hill House, also on Netflix. Tran stars in the TNT series Claws, which is currently in its second season. Taghmaoui was last seen on the big screen in the WB’s blockbuster superhero pic, Wonder Woman.

Mann is repped by Management 360 and Webster Talent Management; Reaser by UTA and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher; Tran by Paradigm Talent Agency and Electric Republic; Taghmaoui by Framework Entertainment and Artist International Group.