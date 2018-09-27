The Dark Phoenix saga is one of the most memorable and pivotal stories in the X-Men comics and after waiting with bated breath, we finally got a look at the latest installment of the highly anticipated sequel to the mutant franchise tonight in the new trailer.

In the video above, we see Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey as she transforms into the titular Marvel villain and threatens the lives of her fellow mutants. Professor X (James McAvoy) reveals that he has kept this Phoenix Force contained but now it is ready to be unleashed. The gang is all here to protect and fight her: Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), her bae Cyclops (Tye Sheridan) as well as Beast (Nicholas Hoult) Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Quicksilver (Evan Peters) — all dressed in signature yellow and blue X-attire. But there’s also a new face in town encouraging Jean to unleash her full powers and that comes in the form of Jessica Chastain’s mysterious white-haired character, who seems like she is up to no good.

This isn’t the first time the Phoenix Saga has made its way to the big screen. In 2006, the franchise attempted to tackle the story with X-Men: The Last Stand which was directed by Brett Ratner — and many would like to forget it was made. Luckily, X-Men Days of Future Past made it so that X-Men timeline never happened.

The release date for Dark Phoenix has been shuffled around at 20th Century Fox for some time and it finally landed on February 14, 2019 — and that date can’t come any sooner.

