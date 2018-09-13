EXCLUSIVE: Having reunited with Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll co-star Denis Leary for his USA Network pilot Erase earlier this summer, Elaine Hendrix is now joining Fox’s Proven Innocent.

The midseason replacement legal drama from Empire co-creator Danny Strong and writer David Elliot will feature Hendrix in the recurring role of Susan Andrews, I’ve learned. In a cast that includes Kelsey Grammer and Rachelle Lefevre, The Parent Trap alum’s character is a shameless self-promoting TV pundit who has the pull to sway public opinion with her proclamations of guilt or innocence.

Now, I’m not saying Nancy Grace, but you get the general idea that Strong and Elliot are aiming for here, right?

A somewhat fictionalized telling of the Amanda Knox saga, by Strong’s own admission at TCA last month, Proven Innocent sees Lefevre as a crusading lawyer leading a criminal defense team that seeks to free the wrongful convicted. Part of that quests is based on the Madeline Scott character having been incorrectly deemed a murderer, along with her brother, when she was in her late teens.

Frasier and Boss alum Grammer portrays the prosecutor who put the Scott siblings away back in the day and now digs in his heels against Lefevre’s team.

From 20th Century Fox Television and Danny Strong Productions, Proven Innocent is EP’d by Strong, Elliot and Stacy Greenberg. Patricia Riggen helmed the pilot.

No word yet if bad cop turned better Erase has been picked up to series yet by the NBCUniversal owned cabler. In the meantime, Hendrix is also starring with Bruce Dern, Cloris Leachman and Kevin Pollack in Jenna Laurenzo’s directorial debut feature Lez Bomb , which comes out on November 9.

Hendrix is repped by Innovative Artists, McKeon/Myones Management and the law firm of Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light