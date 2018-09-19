UPDATED: Universal we hear is stoked from what they’ve seen in the early clips from Danny Boyle’s untitled musical comedy and are moving the pic from its Sept. 13, 2019 release to June 28 next year.

Another reason for the Boyle pic move: Focus Features’ Downton Abbey movie which will roll out on Sept. 13 abroad, Sept 20 in U.S. Canada next year.

The pic, scripted by Richard Curtis, has musical elements and we’ve heard from non-studio sources that it’s connected to the Beatles’ music, specifically a guy who wakes up in a world where the Liverpool foursome’s ditties never existed. Universal knows how to handle musicals in the summer: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again made close to $120M domestic and $383.7M WW last summer. On its new date, the Boyle title will come up against Paramount’s Tiffany Haddish-Rose Byrne comedy Limited Partners and Fox’s James Mangold pic Ford v. Ferrari starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

As has been reported previously, Boyle is no longer helming Bond 25.

PREVIOUS, April 16: Universal said today that its untitled Danny Boyle Working Title comedy, written by Richard Curtis, is coming out Sep. 13, 2019. The release date is interesting as it is two months before MGM’s next James Bond movie which is dated for Nov. 8.

As the world knows, Boyle has been working toward helming that next Bond (MGM and Ion haven’t officially confirmed the news, but Boyle says he’s overseeing a script).

However, here’s how this will go down: Boyle will be finished with the Curtis comedy by late fall, and if Bond happens, it will go next year.

Curtis is behind such hit romantic comedies as Love Actually and Notting Hill. Lily James, Himesh Patel (BBC’s EastEnders, Damned) and Kate McKinnon star in the new one, with Ed Sheeran also set to join. The comedy is produced by Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner alongside Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew.

Curtis and Boyle will also produce, while Nick Angel and Lee Brazier serve as executive producers.