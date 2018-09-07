Emmy-winning director Daniel Sackheim has signed with Circle of Confusion for management.

Sackheim is known for his work as director and executive producer on such series as The Americans, House and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. He is currently a drama series directing nominee for Ozark, a category he won in 1994 for NYPD Blue. His series directing credits also include Game of Thrones, The First, Better Call Saul, The Leftovers, The Man in the High Castle, The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead, and the upcoming third season of True Detective.

In addition to his television work, Sackheim directed the Sony feature film The Glass House, starring Leelee Sobieski, Diane Lane and Stellan Skarsgard, and produced The X-Files Movie: Fight The Future for 20th Century Fox.

Sackheim is also repped by CAA and Jared Levine of Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine.