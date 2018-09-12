ABC revealed the full cast for Dancing With The Stars Season 27 Wednesday on Good Morning America. Competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this fall are Harry Potter alum Evanna Lynch, Fuller House‘s Juan Pablo Di Pace and former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.

Also on the roster are comedian Nikki Glaser, radio host and American Idol mentor Bobby Bones, singer Tinashe and Instagram model Alexis Ren, along with athletes Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton, Paralympian Danelle Umstead and former NFL player and Super Bowl champion DeMarcus Ware.

They join previously confirmed Facts of Life alum Nancy McKeon, Milo Manheim (Disney Channel’s Zombies) and Joe Amabile (Bachelorette Season 14).

McKeon is the third Facts of Life alum to compete on DWTS, following her co-star Kim Fields who competed in Season 22 and Cloris Leachman who appeared in Season 7. Di Pace also is the third Fuller House cast member to compete, following Candace Cameron Bure, (Season 18), and Jodie Sweetin (Season 22).

Dancing With the Stars Season 27 premieres Monday, September 24, at 8/7c on ABC.