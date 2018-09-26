ABC unveiled the cast of celebrity kids and professional junior ballroom dancers that will put on their dancing shoes for the upcoming season Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. Hosted by Dancing with the Stars Season 25’s Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz the Dancing With the Stars: Juniors will kick off with a two-hour season premiere Oct. 7.

The ballroom floor will welcome 12 celebrity kids and professional junior ballroom dancers including Toddlers & Tiaras star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, black-ish star Miles Brown, and Tripp Palin, son of former Dancing with the Stars contestant Bristol Palin, and grandson of Sarah Palin. With a judges panel that includes Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy and Dancing with the Stars: Athletes champion, Adam Rippon the lineup of contestants also includes a professional skateboarder, an ABC comedy star, a runway model, two Disney Channel stars and the youngest boy to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

See the complete list of contestants below:

• Addison Osta Smith with Lev Khmelev, mentored by Keo Motsepe

• Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson with Tristan Ianiero, mentored by Artem Chigvintsev

• Akash Vukoti with Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson

• Ariana Greenblatt with Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong

• Hudson West with Kameron Couch, mentored by Hayley Erbert

• Jason Maybaum with Elliana Walmsley, mentored by Emma Slater

• Mackenzie Ziegler with Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko

• Mandla Morris with Brightyn Brems, mentored by Cheryl Burke

• Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold

• Sky Brown with JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten

• Sophia Pippen with Jake Monreal, mentored by Sasha Farber

• Tripp Palin with Hailey Bills, mentored by Jenna Johnson

Read their bios below:

ADDISON OSTA SMITH (age 13) – Addison Osta Smith was the first girl and youngest contestant ever to win “MasterChef Junior” at the age of 10. Winning “MasterChef Junior” led to multiple television and media appearances, including cooking demonstrations and interviews on the “Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Hollywood Today Live,” “Good Day LA” and “The Steve Harvey Show.” In 2015, she was cast in the ABC pilot, “Dream Team,” which was filmed in spring 2016. She is currently working on her first cookbook and wants to inspire kids and adults to do what they love and to help others while doing it. Addison is partnered with Lev Khmelev and mentored by Keo Motsepe.

ALANA “HONEY BOO BOO” THOMPSON (age 12) – Alana Thompson, or more famously known as Honey Boo Boo, started her career on “Toddlers & Tiaras” when she was 5 years old and quickly rose to fame. She then starred in her own show, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.” Now you can see her on “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” which is in its second season on WEtv. Alana loves being on social media, texting her friends, hanging out with family and doing her makeup. Alana is partnered with Tristan Ianiero and mentored by Artem Chigvintsev.

AKASH VUKOTI (age 9) – Akash Vukoti is a SPELLEBRITY. He started reading and writing at a very early age and competed in his first spelling bee when he was just 2 years old. He became a member of Mensa at 3. When he was 6 years old, he became (and is currently) the youngest boy ever to compete in the history of Scripps National Spelling Bee. Akash is partnered with Kamri Peterson and mentored by Witney Carson.

ARIANA GREENBLATT (age 10) – Ariana Greenblatt is a small-but-mighty star on the rise, who just wrapped filming Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan,” where she stars opposite Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell and Angelina Jolie. Ariana has always loved dancing and took her first class at age 2. Currently, she is playing Daphne Diaz on Disney’s “Stuck in The Middle” and has starred in “Bad Mom’s Christmas” and “Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity Wars,” where she played Young Gamora. Ariana is partnered with Artyon Celestine and mentored by Brandon Armstrong.

HUDSON WEST (age 10) – Born in Dayton, Ohio, Hudson West booked his first commercial at the age of 6. Currently, he can be seen as Jake Spencer in ABC’s “General Hospital.” Shortly after relocating to Los Angeles, he was cast as Andy in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2” and also appeared in “True North,” directed by Tom Nittoli, as well as “Roads, Trees & Honey Bees.” His other television credits include the recurring role of Jesse on Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here” as well as the recurring role of Marcia Clark’s son Travis on Fox’s “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.” He can also be seen on Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie,” Nickelodeon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” Cartoon Network’s “Clarence,” TV Land’s “Teachers,” TNT’s “Major Crimes” and ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Hudson is partnered with Kameron Couch and mentored by Hayley Erbert.

JASON MAYBAUM (age 10) – Jason Maybaum stars as Levi in Disney Channel’s live-action comedy “Raven’s Home,” a spinoff of the iconic comedy series “That’s So Raven,” now in its second season. In addition to his role on “Raven’s Home,” Maybaum starred in the critically acclaimed Hulu movie “Becoming Bond,” has guest starred in “Workaholics,” “Teachers,” “Blunt Talk” and “Superstore” episodes and has appeared in numerous commercials. He is also featured in the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie “Freaky Friday,” a contemporary musical update of the classic comedic story. Jason is partnered with Elliana Walmsley and mentored by Emma Slater.

MACKENZIE ZIEGLER (age 14) – Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mackenzie Ziegler has quickly become one of her generation’s most influential rising stars. The singer/songwriter and actress was most recently seen starring in the YouTube series “Total Eclipse,” for the digital network Brat, of which she also serves as an executive producer. Her first novel, “Kenzie’s Rules for Life,” was released on May 8. Mackenzie is partnered with Sage Rosen and mentored by Gleb Savchenko.

MANDLA MORRIS (age 13) – Mandla Morris, the son of iconic singer/songwriter superstar Stevie Wonder, is an aspiring fashion designer who loves to draw and sketch clothing. With his five brothers, four sisters, one dog Cairo, and one exotic cat King, he is also into music and enjoys playing the piano. His parents inspire Mandla every day to be the best person he can be. With a love of travel (he recently visited Milan and Paris), he also likes to hang out with his friends, going to the movies and playing video games. Mandla is partnered with Brightyn Brems and mentored by Cheryl Burke.

MILES BROWN (age 13) – Miles Brown stars in ABC’s Emmy®-nominated and critically acclaimed comedy series “black-ish,” from creator Kenya Barris. He recently wrapped production on the independent film “Emmett,” opposite Rita Wilson and Nora Dunn, a coming-of-age comedy directed by Bridge Stokes. In addition, Miles is a member of the Jr. NBA Leadership Council, which is a select group of NBA/WNBA players, legends, coaches and celebrities tasked with providing thought, leadership and insight as it pertains to growing the Jr. NBA brand. Miles’s past credits include “The Thundermans,” “Shameless” and “Raising Hope.” Miles is partnered with Rylee Arnold and mentored by Lindsay Arnold.

SKY BROWN (age 10) – Sky Brown is known as a skateboarding and surfing phenom, which has led her to become a viral video media sensation with over 50 million views. Sky, who learned to skateboard at the age of 3, is one of the youngest girls to compete and medal at a professional skateboarding competition and uses her platform in skateboarding to spread her message of positivity, empowering young girls around the world and to globally give back to children in underdeveloped areas. Sky is partnered with JT Church and mentored by Alan Bersten.

SOPHIA PIPPEN (age 9) – Sophia Pippen is the daughter of six-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Scottie Pippen and entrepreneur Larsa Pippen. At a young age, Sophia signed to Wilhelmina Kids and Teri B. Talent to begin pursuing a career in the world of fashion and beauty. In a short time, Sophia has catapulted herself to the top by becoming the face of Oscar De La Renta Kids and walking down the runway for childrenswear brands including Aliva Simone and KidPik during Kids Fashion Week in NYC. Sophia is partnered with Jake Monreal and mentored by Sasha Farber.

TRIPP PALIN (age 9) – Tripp Palin loves traveling between Alaska and Texas, where he’s embraced by a large, active family, including his mother, former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Bristol Palin, and grandmother Sarah Palin. He is an all-outdoors-all-the-time all-American boy. He loves fishing, four-wheeling, snow machines, dirt bikes, football, soccer … “his little sisters and God,” Tripp reports! Never having danced before, Tripp looks forward to the athleticism required in this competition, and mostly just wants to have fun. Tripp is partnered with Hailey Bills and mentored by Jenna Johnson.