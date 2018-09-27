Billions star Damian Lewis is to be feted at the 2018 British Academy Britannia Awards – BAFTA’s biggest event outside of the UK.

The British actor and producer will receive the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television at the event, which takes place on October 26 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

He joins the previously announced honorees including Steve McQueen, Cate Blanchett and Kevin Feige.

Lewis recently completed production on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which he plays Steve McQueen. Earlier this summer, he played Toronto mayor Rob Ford for the upcoming political drama Run This Town and has appeared in features such as John le Carre spy thriller Our Kind of Traitor and Werner Herzog’s Queen of the Desert as well as TV dramas Band of Brothers, Homeland and Wolf Hall.

“Damian’s ability to completely transform himself into iconic characters on screen ranging from King Henry VIII to Bobby Alexrod is a testament to his genius. With his unforgettable performances he consistently draws audiences in and takes us on a gripping journey deep into the human psyche.” said BAFTA Los Angeles Chairman Kieran Breen. “We are delighted to celebrate his achievements and honor him with the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television at this year’s ceremony.”