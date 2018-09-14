Incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo appears on the way to crushing celebrity opponent Cynthia Nixon in the New York state Democratic primary.

New York is the only state in the nation holding separate state and federal primary elections. Races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general feature contested Democratic primaries.

Nixon, best known as Miranda on the HBO Sex and the City series, hoped to capitalize on the momentum of upsets in key elections in the last few months. But her ultra-liberal stances failed to win voters over even in such left-leaning enclaves as Manhattan and Brooklyn. Early results had Cuomo easily beating her by 36,000 votes in Brooklyn and more than 25,000 votes in Manhattan.

Cuomo has been heavily favored in the contest. The son of former governor and national political figure Mario Cuomo — and brother of CNN host Chris Cuomo — he has been governor since 20011, but had missteps recently, such as dedicating a re-built bridge before engineers had given the all-clear and having his name on a campaign flier containing an anti-Semitic message.