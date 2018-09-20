The Webby Award-winning short The Birch is set to terrify . Crypt TV will produce a 15-episode series for the VOD service based on their viral short of the same name.

The Birch is centered around the dark relationship between a synonymous monster protector in the woods and a pure-hearted teenager who summons her in a time of crisis. The episodes will be told from multiple character perspectives as their lives are indelibly shaped by the titular character.

The original short, which has garnered over 35 million views online, earned a Webby for Best Drama: Individual Short or Episode in 2017 and was featured at Tribeca Film Festival in 2017 as part of Tribeca N.O.W. Special Screenings.

Production for The Birch is slated to begin in early 2019. Jack Davis, Kate Krantz, and Darren Brandl will serve as Executive Producers for Crypt TV.

Crypt TV is looking to become the “Marvel of Monsters.” The digital network is known for their monster and horror slate of projects and has a shared universe of original characters that has brought a whole new brand of fear to the internet. The network launched in 2015 and was co-founded by CEO Jack Davis and filmmaker Eli Roth with Blumhouse Productions as an investor and key strategic partner.