Hulu has given a 10-episode series order to Crossing Swords, a stop-motion animated comedy series from Robot Chicken executive producers John Harvatine IV and Tom Root. Nicholas Hoult leads the voice cast of the series, which also includes Luke Evans, Robot Chicken‘s Seth Green and Breckin Meyer, Tony Hale, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Adam Pally, Adam Ray, Tara Strong and Alanna Ubach.

Crossing Swords, which was originally ordered to pilot, hails from Robot Chicken producer Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and will be distributed by Sony Pictures Television. It is set to premiere on Hulu in 2020.

Hulu

Created by Harvatine IV and Root, Crossing Swords stars Hoult as Patrick, a goodhearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. His dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

Robot Chicken head writer Root executive produces Crossing Swords alongside Stoopid Buddy Stoodios principals Harvatine IV, Green, Matthew Senreich and Eric Towner.

Crossing Swords is part of Hulu’s push in animation. It joins the recently picked up animated series Solar Opposites, from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. Hulu’s lineup of acquired adult animation series include Robot Chicken, Rick and Morty, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and South Park.

Adult Swim’s veteran stop-animation comedy series Robot Chicken recently won its third Primetime Emmy for Short Form Animated Program.