The Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association said their 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards will air live on the CW on Sunday, January 13, 2019. The show, to run 7-10 PM ET/PT, will continue its combined film and television awards format, honoring cinematic and televised/streaming achievement, and take place again at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The Critics’ Choice Awards have had an uncanny ability to predict eventual Oscar winners. Last year, the organization forecast The Shape of Water’s four wins including Best Picture, plus all other major categories, with 100% accuracy.

The 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.

“The BFCA and BTJA are delighted to continue our successful partnership with the CW,” said Berlin. “It is an adventurous and forward-looking broadcast network and a perfect home for the Critics’ Choice Awards. We look forward to presenting a fabulous celebration of the best of the best on screens of all sizes with our typically gigantic turnout of movie and television stars in the very heart of awards season.

The BFCA is the largest film critics’ organization in the U.S. and Canada, representing more than 300 television, radio and online critics. The BFCA and BTJA are repped by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig and WME.

“We’re thrilled to serve once again as the exclusive home of the Critics’ Choice Awards, and to help honor some of the biggest stars in film and television,” said Gaye Hirsch, EVP Development at the CW. “The CCA is one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood, and we’re delighted to partner with the BFCA and BTJA again this year to share the star-studded celebration with our viewers.”

The BFCA and BTJA today also set its timelines for the 2019 awards:

FILM

December 3, 2018 – Nominating ballots go out to BFCA members

December 7, 2018 – Deadline for returning nominating ballots

December 10, 2018 – Critics’ Choice Awards Film nominations announced

January 10, 2019 – Final ballots go out to BFCA members

January 11, 2019 – Deadline for returning final ballots

TELEVISION