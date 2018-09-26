MGM and Warner Bros have released the newest trailer for Creed 2, the follow-up to the hit Rocky franchise reboot that stars Michael B. Jordan as the son of Apollo Creed and Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, now training Jordan’s Adonis Creed. The studios are ramping up toward the pic’s November 21 release date.

The sequel, which has Steven Caple Jr taking over for Ryan Coogler in the director’s chair, takes a mighty swing at evolving the arc of one of the original series’ best characters: Rocky IV‘s Ivan Drago, who killed Apollo in the ring, setting up one of the franchise’s most epic fights when Drago and Rocky met.

In the new pic, written by Stallone, Drago (reprised by Dolph Lundgren) is training his son (Florian Munteanu), who wants a piece of Adonis. Adonis takes the fight as he and Rocky confront their shared legacy. Tessa Thompson stars as Creed’s wife, and Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, Andre Ward and Russell Hornsby co-star.

Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Kevin King-Templeton and Stallone are producers. Coogler is aboard as executive producer with Jordan and Guy Riedel.

Check out the new trailer above.