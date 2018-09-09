Netflix’s series GLOW, based on the cult ’80s wrestling program made history Saturday when Shauna Duggins won for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

GLOW had some stiff competition including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cobra Kai, Saturday Night Live, and Shameless, but the comedy ended up body slamming all of them. This was Duggins’ second nomination and first win. Her first nomination was for Alias in 2006.

Upon accepting the award, Duggins admitted she was nervous, but thanked her GLOW family.

Backstage, Duggins was a bit more relaxed and said that she was “honored to be the first woman” to receive the award for Outstanding Stunt Coordination.

She gives recognition to her fellow peers and sees them as mentors and friends. She recognizes that even though she is “the first” in this category, she points out that “This show, in general, breaks the mold for women.”

GLOW also won a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Production Design For a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less) and was nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series. It has also received Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.