Fiona Xie (Crazy Rich Asians) has inked with the Gersh Agency. The Singaporean actress plays gold-digging social climber Kitty Pong in the summer hit Crazy Rich Asians. She was with Singapore media conglomerate Mediacorp from 2001-09 and won Best Newcomer at the 2001 Star Awards. Her credits also include miniseries Serves You Right! and features The Golden Couple and Fist of Dragon, and Xie also has done ad campaigns for the likes of YSL Beauty, Cartier and Tom Ford. She continues to be managed by Authentic Talent & Literary Management, East West Artists and Platform PR.

Anand Desai-Barochia (The Outpost) has signed with Matt Luber and Jomer Calma at Luber Roklin Management. The actor is a series regular on The Outpost, playing brewer/scientist Janzo on the CW drama whose first season wraps next week. Desai-Barochia’s TV credits also include Skins, The Fresh Beat Band, Days of Our Lives and Tyrant, and his movie appearances include The Tiger Hunter, Caveman and the upcoming Foster Boy and Lake Mead. Desai-Barochia continues to be repped by Special Artists Agency, Warning & McKenna and Rogers & Cowan.