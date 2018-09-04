Craig Melvin, who recently stepped down as co-anchor of Saturday Today, is moving to the weekday side of NBC News’ morning show as news anchor. His new Today role was announced Tuesday morning by co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Melvin had been a busy guy. In addition to co-hosting the Saturday edition of Today, he had been a correspondent and fill-in anchor on the weekday edition. He anchors MSNBC Live at 1 PM ET weekdays for the cable news network.

Dreams come true. So excited to join the @TODAYshow family. https://t.co/P1AXkAHI1k — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) September 4, 2018

Melvin announced August 25 on Saturday Today that it would be his last show; he co-anchored with Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones after more than three years. “For the better part of the past year, I have been pulling triple duty here at NBC News,” Melvin said at the time. “It’s a lot for anyone, even someone who loves what he does as much as I do.” He did not say at the time he was heading to the mothership.

He is expected to keep his MSNBC duties.