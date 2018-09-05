Phoenix Pictures and Renaissance Literary & Talent are teaming to develop a television anthology based on a series of short stories by prolific mystery writer Cornell Woolrich.

Some of the titles to be included in the potential anthology series are A Death Is Caused, After-Dinner Story, Death Sits In The Dentist’s Chair, For The Rest Of Her Life, The Moon Of Montezuma, Mystery In Room 913, The Murder Room, The Dancing Detective and The Death Rose.

Phoenix Pictures’ Chairman/CEO Mike Medavoy and Benjamin Anderson will executive produce the potential series, with Alan Nevins also attached to executive produce.

As a fan of the author, Medavoy had been tracking the Woolrich material for years. The Woolrich library has been a complicated rights issue with more than five owners controlling the nearly 300 properties in the Estate. Renaissance has spent years untangling the web of rights issues and, additionally, now represents all five proprietors.

The collaboration marks the latest between Phoenix and Renaissance, whose relationship has spawned projects including the Netflix series Altered Carbon and Lionsgate’s feature film What To Expect When You’re Expecting. The two companies are currently producing the NY Times best-selling Scott Lynch series, The Gentlemen Bastards.

Woolrich was thought of as one of the best crime writers of his day, along the ranks of Dashiell Hammett, Erle Stanley Gardner and Raymond Chandler. To date, he is the most adapted crime author in the film noir era, with Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window and Truffaut’s The Bride Wore Black as examples of his classics. His stories were also prominent on one of the Golden Age of radio’s classic shows, Suspense.

“We are excited to have been entrusted with bringing these incredible short stories to television together and to have the opportunity to explore Cornell Woolrich’s beloved material,” Medavoy said.

The Woolrich Estate and Library is repped by Alan Nevins of Renaissance Literary & Talent.