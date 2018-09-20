Condé Nast has formed a Women’s Video Network, which will be anchored by Glamour, in an effort to showcase the media company’s strong female audience.

The network will feature a pre-release of a network programming that will be featured at next spring’s NewFront presentation. Allure, Self and Iris are also included in the new network.

The video efforts overall at Condé Nast are in a transitional phase after Dawn Ostroff. In June, the veteran former TV exec, who served as entertainment president since 2011, announced she was leaving for a senior content role at Spotify.

Glamour, whose video franchises include “You Sang My Song,” “In 2 Minutes” and “Evolution,” plan to add five new series by year-end, including one hosted by Kylie Jenner. The brand has posted 230% global growth in views on YouTube this year as of August, boosting subscriptions on YouTube by 154%.

“Condé Nast reaches one out of two millennial women in the United States, and we’ve created a new Women’s Video Network to make it easier for advertisers to leverage our influence with our next gen audience at a critical time in the purchase decision journey,” said Pamela Drucker Mann, chief revenue and marketing officer of Condé Nast.

In addition to original series, Glamour plans extensive coverage of its Women of the Year Awards and Summit in November. Last year’s video coverage of the annual event drew 75.6 million global total views.