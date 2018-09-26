Tour launches on Friday, Nov 2 at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. , and wraps Saturday Dec 15 at The Masonic in San Francisco,.

“There are a lot of exciting changes coming up for me in 2019 and I wanted to kick it off this fall with an 18-city live tour,” Conan said in today’s announcement, adding, “The idea that I hit the road for seven weeks was pitched by my wife, with the full backing of my children.”

Conan will be joined by various comics each night, from a pool that includes Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty), Deon Cole (Barbershop, Black-ish), Ron Funches (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Black-ish), Laurie Kilmartin (Conan, Last Comic Standing), Taylor Tomlinson (Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup), Marina Franklin (HBO’s Crashing), James Veitch (Conan), Moses Storm (Father of the Year), and Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, Curb Your Enthusiasm).

Conan is gearing up for a new 30-minute show format on TBS , premiering January 2019. The tour, like the new format, gives O’Brien the flexibility to experiment and have fun with his in new ways.

Tour schedule:

Fri, Nov 2 – Washington, D.C. (Warner Theatre)

Sat, Nov 3 – Atlantic City (The Music Box)

Sun, Nov 4 – Detroit, MI (The Fillmore)

Tue, Nov 6 – Boston, MA (Wilbur Theatre)

Wed, Nov 7 – Port Chester, NY (Capitol Theatre)

Thu, Nov 8 – New York City, NY (Beacon Theatre)

Thu, Nov 15 – Atlanta, GA (The Tabernacle)

Fri, Nov 16 – Houston, TX (Revention Center)

Sat, Nov 17 – Austin, TX (ACL Moody Theatre)

Sun, Nov 18 – Nashville, TN (War Memorial Auditorium)

Wed, Nov 28 – Chicago, IL (Chicago Theatre)

Thu, Nov 29 – Minneapolis, MN (The Orpheum Theatre)

Fri, Nov 30 – Milwaukee, WI (Riverside Theatre)

Sun, Dec 9 – Los Angeles, CA (The Wiltern)

Tue, Dec 11- Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

Wed, Dec 12 – Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre)

Fri, Dec 14 – Vancouver, BC (Queen Elizabeth Theatre)

Sat, Dec 15 – San Francisco, CA (The Masonic)