Jake Urbanski is returning to the Viacom fold as VP Communications and Head of Scripted Publicity for Comedy Central. Urbanski will be based at Comedy Central’s Hollywood offices and head up the network’s West Coast communications operations, reporting to SVP Communications Steve Albani. In his new role, Urbanski will also oversee the development and implementation of publicity campaigns for Comedy Central’s primetime scripted series and, together with Albani, develop and execute internal and external strategic communications plans.

Urbanski returns to Viacom from Netflix where he served as Head of Unscripted and Stand-up Publicity and oversaw publicity campaigns for more than 100 titles in the unscripted and stand-up genres, including Queer Eye, Nailed It!, and My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Urbanski first joined Viacom in 2008 serving in a variety of communications and publicity roles within MTV Networks and Viacom. During his eight-year stint, he created publicity campaigns for programming and public affairs initiatives including the Emmy-winning It Gets Better special and the Power of 12 election initiative; led communications strategy for mtvU’s Woodie Awards and Festival at SXSW, the MTV Fandom Awards at Comic-Con, mtvU Spring Break, and developed and implemented publicity strategies for series including Off the Bat, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out and Guy Code.

He left Viacom in 2016 to work as Communications Director at NBC News.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jake back into the fold,” said Albani. “He possesses an incredibly strategic mind and the institutional knowledge he holds from his prior time with Viacom, plus the experience he gained at NBC and Netflix make him the perfect person to help lead Comedy Central into the future. So excited for his Netflix NDA to lapse.”