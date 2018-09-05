Derek Jacobi and Fleabag‘s Jenny Galloway have joined the cast of Come Away, the fantasy Peter Pan-Alice in Wonderland origin story movie that stars Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo. Brave Oscar winner Brenda Chapman is directing the script from Marissa Kate Goodhill. The pic has been shooting in the UK before moving to Los Angeles in October.

Meanwhile, ahead of a sales push at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival, Steve Richards has joined the project as producer, with his Endurance Media, Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce’s Hammerstone Studios and Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Group joining Fred Films and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon Productions as production partners. Additional financing is coming from Ace Pictures and Creasun Entertainment USA.

Capstone is now set to launch international sales Toronto, where UTA and WME are repping domestic rights.

The pic is set before Alice went to Wonderland and Peter became Pan, reimagining them as brother and sister living an idyllic childhood with their elder brother David and parents (Jolie and Oyelowo). The kids create fantasy stories where they hold tea parties, and encounter pirates and lost boys, setting the stage for their iconic journeys into the worlds of Wonderland and Neverland.

Galloway will play the family’s nanny. Jacobi’s role is being kept under wraps. Keira Chansa plays Alice, Jordan Nash plays Peter and Reece Yates plays David. Michael Caine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Anna Chancellor, Clarke Peters and David Gyasi are also in the cast.

Leesa Kahn, James Spring, Oyelowo, Jolie and Richards are producers. Executive producers include David Haring, Minglu Ma, George Acogny, Timur Bekbosunov, Johnny Chang, Peter Wong, Emma Lee, Gia Muresan, Simon Fawcett and Steve Barnett.

The Toronto Film Festival runs September 6-16.