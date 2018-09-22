Comcast has triumphed in the intense battle to acquire Sky – beating U.S. rival 21st Century Fox to the ‘crown jewels’ of European pay-TV. This comes seven months after the NBC Universal owner swooped in to usurp Rupert Murdoch’s company.

The Hollywood studio has paid $39B for Sky, a move that saw Comcast CEO Brian Roberts finally outmanoeuvre Disney boss Bob Iger, who was backing the Fox bid.

The move came after a rather unusual blind auction, lead by Britain’s Takeover Panel, after neither Fox or Comcast made a “best and final” offer for the Patrick Melrose co-producer. Deadline understands that the bidding for Sky officially kicked around midday in the UK and the winning bid came after the auction entered its third and final bidding round.

Comcast has paid £17.28 per share, compared to Fox’s blind bid of £15.67.

Sky has around 23M subscribers across Europe in the UK and Ireland, Germany and Austria and Italy and has been aggressively moving into new markets including launching services in Spain and Switzerland. It has annual revenues of £13.6B (US$17.7B) and is one of the leading investors in television content in Europe with an annual programming spend of over £6B ($7.8B). Its recent originations including the Benedict Cumberbatch-fronted drug drama Patrick Melrose, which it co-produced with Showtime, as well as Amazon epic period drama co-pro Britannia and buddy cop series Bulletproof. Its first co-pro with HBO, Chernobyl, is set to launch next year.

The company, which has over 31,000 employees, is known for its sports content and recently secured the rights to the English Premier League for another three-year period at a reduced level. It also has a record of technological innovation with its Sky Q platform. The company also owns a number of production companies including Love Productions, makers of The Great British Bake Off.

Comcast had been in the driving seat after it topped Fox’s $32.5B bid with its own $34B bid in August. In February it made a $31B bid to acquire Sky under the noses of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. A trip to London, including a visit to a Sky store to test out its technology and helpful advice from a cab driver, helped cement interest.

Earlier this year Roberts lost out to Disney in an attempt to buy Fox’s entertainment assets, although it did force Disney to pay $20B more than it had previously intended to. It will be a major blow to the Murdoch family, which has waged an epic effort to roll up all of Sky during the better part of the last ten years, but the scheme hit the rocks after a “phone hacking” scandal raised concerns among regulators about the stewardship of Sky News.

The unusual way that the mega-merger ended saw half of Britain’s top bankers working an extra shift over the weekend. Fox was advised by investment banks Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan, specialist advisory firm CenterView, law firms Allen & Overy, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher and Flom, and Simpson Thacher and Bartlett, and PR companies Brunswick and Portland. Comcast worked with specialist advisory firm Robey Warshaw, investment bankers Evercore, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo, law firms Davis Polk & Wardwell and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and PR firm Tulchan. Sky was advised by Morgan Stanley, Barclays and PJT Partners, law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, and PR firm Finsbury.