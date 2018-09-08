EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has picked up U.S. rights to James Marsh’s sailing biopic The Mercy, starring Colin Firth, Rachel Weisz and David Thewlis.

Seth Needle of Screen Media negotiated the deal with Loubna Berrada on behalf of Studiocanal and the former is planning to release stateside this December. Pic was released in UK in February.

Based on the true story of amateur sailor Donald Crowhurst’s 1968 attempt to circumnavigate the world, solo, without stopping, the film was produced by Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin of Three Billboards outfit Blueprint Pictures. Script comes from Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum).

Firth stars as Brit Crowhurst, who with an unfinished boat and his business and house on the line, left his wife Clare (Weisz) and their children behind to compete in the perilous and controversial Sunday Times Golden Globe Race.

“The Mercy is a combination of elite filmmaking and acting, and an incredible story that isn’t well enough known by the masses. We couldn’t be more proud to be working with all of those involved to share this tale,” commented Seth Needle, SVP Worldwide Acquisitions, Screen Media.

Oscar-winer Marsh recently completed Michael Caine starrer King Of Thieves, produced by Working Title and Studiocanal.