EXCLUSIVE: Colin Farrell and Common have joined the cast of Voltage Pictures and Freckle Films’ upcoming feature Eve. The character-driven action drama stars Jessica Chastain and is being directed by Tate Taylor.

Voltage will fully finance Eve and handle worldwide sales beginning at the Toronto Film Festival which gets underway today. Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam are producing for Voltage alongside Chastain and Kelly Carmichael who are producing for Freckle Films. Voltage’s Jonathan Deckter is executive producing along with John Norris.

Principal photography is set to begin in Boston on September 24.

Farrell, who won a Golden Globe in 2009 for his role in Martin McDonagh’s In Bruges, and nominated again in 2017 for The Lobster, will be playing the role of Simon, the leader of a black ops organization whom Chastain’s title character works for.

Farrell most recently starred in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer, which was released by A24 to critical acclaim. He can be seen this November in Steve McQueen’s Widows, which will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, and next spring in Tim Burton’s Dumbo. He is repped by CAA, Ilene Feldman Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Common, who will play Chastain’s ex-fiancee Michael, was recently seen in John Wick: Chapter 2 and Suicide Squad. His recent song, “Stand Up for Something,” which he co-wrote with Diane Warren, appeared in Reginald Hudlin’s Marshall starring Chadwick Boseman and was nominated for an Oscar. Common also performed the song Glory with Grammy Award winner John Legend, for the acclaimed Ava DuVernay film Selma, which won the Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original Song and a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

He is next up in Eva Vives’ upcoming All About Nina, Warner Bros’ upcoming animated pic Smallfoot and Fox’s The Hate U Give. Common is repped by UTA, manager Derek Dudley, The Lede Company, and Myman Greenspan.