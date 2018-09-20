Lionsgate’s label Codeblack Films has obtained the distribution rights to Fast Color, the Julia Hart-directed drama which stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Cloverfield Paradox, A Wrinkle in Time). The film premiered at this year’s South By Southwest fest and will open in select U.S. theaters on March 29 by Codeblack in partnership with AMC Independent by AMC Theatres.

Lorraine Toussaint, Saniyya Sidney, Christopher Denham, and David Strathairn co-star. The pic was written by La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz, who also produced the indie with Hart under their Original Headquarters label, alongside Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon of LD Entertainment, the company that fully financed the film.

Fast Color is a story of a woman forced to go on the run when her superhuman abilities are discovered but, years after abandoning her family, the only place she has left to hide is home. Mbatha-Raw plays the kinetically super-powered Ruth.

Codeblack Films previously partnered with AMCi for the release of Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain.

The deal was negotiated by Codeblack’s Jeff Clanagan and Candice Wilson, along with Jason Constantine, Elizabeth Elliott, and Eda Kowan from Lionsgate.