EXCLUSIVE: Shoot has wrapped on haunted house thriller Girl On The Third Floor, starring former WWE star Phil ‘CM Punk’ Brooks.

The first movie for fledgling genre production and distributrion outfit Queensbury Pictures was shot in the Chicago suburb of Frankfort, Illinois, in a house that has drawn speculation for being haunted. Brooks stars as Don Koch, a man who is failing as a husband. He now views fixing up an old house as a chance to make up for past mistakes. Meanwhile, his wife, Liz Koch, is concerned about the renovation timeline as they have a baby on the way. As Don tears the house apart, it begins to tear him apart as well, revealing the rot behind the drywall.

Also starring are Trieste Dunn (Banshee), Elissa Dowling (We Are Still Here) and newcomer Sarah Brooks. Travis Stevens, producer of We Are Still Here and Buster’s Mal Heart, makes his directorial debut on the film, which he produces with Greg Newman, Giles Edwards and Nicola Goelzhauser. VFX technician Dan Martin (Free Fire) is creating the film’s make-up and creature effects.

Former WWE and current UFC fighter Brooks has recently segued to film. He had a guest role in Marc Maron’s IFC comedy series Maron and will next appear in the feature remake of David Cronenberg’s Rabid. Girl On The Third Floor marks his first leading film role.

“I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to take on the lead role in Girl On The Third Floor,” said Brooks. “I’m a longtime personal fan of genre films and this project was an absolute natural fit for me.”

Producer Newman added, “Phil Brooks has proven his abilities as an actor outside of the ring and is a natural fit for the lead. His range and performance will surely delight and surprise those who know him best from his athletic career. We’re thrilled and honored to have him on the project.

Stevens commented, “After many years nurturing the creative vision of other talented storytellers, I’m both grateful and humbled to receive the support of Queensbury Pictures, MPI Media and all the cast and crew who have crossed the threshold of this very strange, incredibly beautiful and unflinchingly terrifying house.”

Genre outfit Queensbury was launched this past spring by industry vets Greg Newman, Travis Stevens and Giles Edwards. The production and distribution company has a footprint in London, Chicago and LA.