Several Hollywood companies and organization have teamed with other consumer brands to launch the Civic Culture Coalition, a group that aims to advance civic engagement both within their own companies and externally through public awareness to unify around the tenant that democracy works best when we all participate.

It has already kicked off with “I am a voter.”, a nonpartisan public awareness campaign designed to shift the way people think about voting and ultimately increase turnout in the 2018 midterm elections. It aims use storytelling — from PSAs to conversational content — to mobilize the public to pledge to be a voter and become involved with partnered nonprofit organizations.

AMC Theatres, Anonymous Content, ATTN:, AwesomenessTV, Bad Robot, CAA, the Entertainment Industry Foundation, iHeartMedia, Univision Communications, Vice Media are among the companies involved. The group’s pin was worn throughout New York Fashion Week, and likely will be seen in on the red carpet tonight in the run-up to the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The move comes ahead of National Voter Registration Day on September 25, when coalition companies will join in a “media shutdown” on their owned platforms and push a single message: Register Now. Vote November 6.

“The coalition harnesses the reach and resources of each of the member companies to weave voting into everyday life for a wide and inclusive audience, with the unified goal of creating a more engaged and active electorate,” said René Spellman, a CAA Foundation executive. “The campaign is designed to encourage Americans to establish a voter identity — ‘I am a voter,’ rather than ‘I vote’ — and to celebrate voting as an expression of self rather than as simply a behavior.”