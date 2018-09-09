An equipment malfunction at a Cirque du Soleil performance last night in Washington state stopped the show and caused the rest of the program to be cancelled.

The show in the Seattle suburb of Redmond, Washington ended when a hydraulic system hose broke. Audience members were showered with what the company claimed was a vegetable based oil.

The mishap is the second major incident for the theatrical company this year. On March 17, an aerialist died when he slipped from double rings and fell 20 feet during a Florida show. The death of Yann Arnaud resulted in shows being cancelled for about a month, resuming in April.

A Kings County Sheriff spokesman said no foul play is suspected in the latest incident.

In Friday’s incident, the oily liquid shot out several rows into the audience, and cast members on stage began slipping. Cirque du Soleil said in a statement that audience members will be reimbursed.