EXCLUSIVE: Filmula Entertainment has acquired rights to historian James L. Swanson’s upcoming book Lion In Winter, about America’s most prolific Chicago Outfit syndicate mob boss and a key henchman in the infamous “Capone massacres.” The book will be adapted into a feature film by Chuck Hogan, who penned the screenplay for Michael Bay’s 13 Hours, co-created The Strain with Guillermo del Toro and wrote the book on which Ben Affleck’s 2010 film The Town was based.

The subject matter in the book, due to be published in 2020, is under wraps, but we understand its is based on a true story about a criminal who has never been caught. It is being described as an ambitious ensemble piece covering the lives of up-and-coming hitmen, next in line to the title character’s aging, relentless syndicate murderer in an untold tale of American history.

Swanson’s previous books include 2006’s Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer which won him the Edgar Award.

Filmula’s Johnny Lin, who has previously acquired international rights to the likes of The King’s Speech, Lord of the Rings, Rush Hour, Silver Linings Playbook and most recently American Made, is creating and developing Lion In Winter with Hogan. The pair will produce with 3 Arts’ Richard Abate, who reps Hogan, and Will Rowbotham.

Hogan’s crime novels also include The Standoff, The Blood Artists, The Killing Moon and The Devils In Exiles. He won the crime writers’ marquee Hammett Prize in 2004 for Prince of Thieves; that book became the heist thriller The Town, which Affleck directed and starred in with Rebecca Hall and Jeremy Renner, the latter of whom earned an Oscar nomination.

Lin is repped by Hirsch Wallerstein.