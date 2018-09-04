Oscar winner Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci are set to star in Percy, an indie film which is currently in production in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Clark Johnson (The Wire) is directing the pic from a script by Hilary Pryor and Garfield L. Miller.

The film, based on events from a 1998 lawsuit, follows small-town Saskatchewan farmer (Walken) who challenges major conglomerate when the company’s genetically modified (GMO) canola is discovered in the 70-year-old farmer’s crop. As he speaks out against the company’s business practices, he realizes he is representing thousands of other disenfranchised farmers around the world fighting the same battle. Suddenly, he becomes an unsuspecting folk hero in a desperate war to protect farmers’ rights and the world’s food supply against what they see as corporate greed. Ricci will play anti-GMO activist Rebecca Salcau.

Additional casting includes Roberta Maxwell as Percy’s wife; Adam Beach as Percy’s neighbor, Alton Kelly; Luke Kirby as Percy’s son; Martin Donovan as the conglomerate’s lead lawyer, Rick Aarons; Peter Stebbings as Rebecca’s NGO boss.

Scythia Films’ Daniel Bekerman, Ian Dimerman, Brendon Sawatzky, Pryor, and Miller are producing the feature, which will also shoot in India.

Ethan Lazar, William Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang, and Kevin Hoiseth will serve as exec producers.

Walken and Ricci are both repped by ICM Partners, while Ricci is also a client of Untitled Entertainment. Johnson is repped by UTA.