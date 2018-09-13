Modern Family co-creator Christopher Lloyd mentioned there would be a death in the upcoming tenth season of the Emmy-winning comedy when he spoke with Deadline last month, and now he’s elaborating on that.

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” he tells EW. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

Lloyd, of course, isn’t saying who will be killed off, but he promises that he/she is a “significant character on the series” and the death “will be a moving event — and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.”

Lloyd earlier teased to Deadline that there would be “quite a few milestones in these people’s lives” in the coming tenth season as well as a Russian spy storyline.

The five-time best comedy series Emmy winner stars Ed O’Neill, Sofia Veragra, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, and Jeremy Maguire. The upcoming Season 10 is the second year of a two-year pickup, and the network has been eyeing an 11th.

“We are very open to it,” Lloyd told Deadline (about doing another season). “We have expressed that to ABC. I think it’s a complicated discussion, and that discussion is taking place.”

Meanwhile, Season 10 of Modern Family premieres September 26 on ABC.