As the hearings for Brett Kavanaugh are on the horizon, Professor Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault accusations against the SCOTUS hopeful has taken center stage on Twitter with the trending hashtag #DearProfessorFord.

Julianne Moore, Gabrielle Union, Eva Longoria, Marisa Tomei, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and women from all walks of life are featured in a video reading the same letter supporting Professor Ford and protesting Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“You are strong and you are not alone,” they say in a supportive chorus. “You are a survivor. Millions of us have your back. You and your testimony are credible.”

They end by saying, “We believe you.”

Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist living in northern California, came forward publicly saying that Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her back in their 1980s high school days. She said, “I thought he might inadvertently kill me.” Kavanaugh has since denied the claims.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has rejected Democrats calls to delay the hearing in which the Supreme Court nominee was scheduled to debate Ford. Grassley said he will not ask the FBI to investigate the allegations, as Ford has requested. Kavanaugh’s confirmation was originally set for Thursday but has been postponed due to the debate.

Ford has been getting death threats due to the accusations and has moved to an undisclosed location. Kavanaugh, who accepted the committee’s invitation to testify, has been spending time with White House experts, prepping for Monday.

