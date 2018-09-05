German director Christian Schwochow is getting the royal treatment and taking on two episodes of Netflix’s The Crown.

Schwochow will be behind the camera for two episodes for the third season of Left Bank Pictures’ drama.

It is Schwochow’s most high-profile English-language project, having previously directed series including German History X, produced by Dark producer Wiedemann & Berg, Federation Entertainment’s insider trading drama Bad Banks and period drama The Tower.

He joins previous directors including Philip Martin, who has directed seven episodes, Benjamin Caron, who has directed five eps, Stephen Daldry, who has directed four eps and Julian Jarrold and Philippa Lowthorpe, who have both directed two episodes.

Details for the third and fourth season of The Crown are starting to trickle out. Olivia Colman replaces Claire Foy in the title role, with Tobias Menzies taking over from Matt Smith as Prince Philip. Helena Bonham Carter joins as Princess Margaret and Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones.

Season three will launch in 2019. It begins in 1963 and will cover events such as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966. Characters such as Camilla Parker Bowles will also start to emerge in the next season.

This comes after season two of The Crown secured 13 Emmy nominations including nods for Claire Foy and Matt Smith as well as the lead drama category.