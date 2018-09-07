Chris Selak, who has overseen Lionsgate’s scripted television development since 2011, is stepping down from her post as EVP Worldwide Television. She is transitioning to a production deal with Lionsgate to develop her own projects and continue to work on selected projects from the Lionsgate Television Group slate.

The move comes a year and a half after Selak signed a new multi-year contract with Lionsgate, adding oversight of the company’s international scripted business.

The Lionsgate Television Group, led by chairman Kevin Beggs, plans to search for a replacement. In the interim, Beggs, who led Lionsgate TV’s early foray into scripted series with breakouts Weeds and Mad Men, is expected to have hands-on involvement in the company’s scripted efforts, working with the company’s development team.

During her seven-year tenure, Selak shepherded the development of such series as Orange is the New Black, Nashville, The Royals, Step Up: High Water and Dear White People. Over the past year and a half, she also spearheaded the Lionsgate TV Group’s collaboration with the company’s UK television business led by Lionsgate UK CEO Zygi Kamasa

Before joining Lionsgate in 2011, Selak served as SVP at John Wells Productions, where she worked on shows including ER, The West Wing, Shameless, and Southland. Prior to that, she was VP at Mandalay Television, a Peter Guber Company, serving as a producer on the Showtime series Rude Awakening.