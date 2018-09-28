EXCLUSIVE: More casting news on Sony’s Little Women remake: Chris Cooper, an Oscar winner for his performance in the 2002 film Adaptation., is the latest to join the list of A-lister set for the upcoming adaptation from Greta Gerwig.

Cooper’s recent credits include Live by Night, Cars 3, and Hulu’s 11.22.63 series. In addition, he was recently cast in Sony’s Untitled Mr. Rogers/ Tom Hanks project.

He joins fellow Oscar winner Meryl Streep, as well as Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlon, James Norton, Louis Garrel, and Bob Odenkirk in the film, based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel which has seen a slew of adaptations.

Amy Pascal, Denise Di Novi, and Robin Swicord are producing. Andrea Giannetti will oversee the production for Sony’s Columbia Pictures.

