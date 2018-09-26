Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Mette Towley, who is best known for her choreography work with Pharrell, will be making her big screen debut in Universal/Working Title’s growing cast of Cats. She joins previously announced Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ian McKellen and Laurie Davidson in the feature adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical.

Towley will play Jemima, the youngest kitten, a soprano, in the tribe who is known for her sweet-nature, mystical, and possibly telepathic talents. She is possibly the youngest kitten in the tribe and shows compassion for others around her. Jemima is known for continuing Grizabella’s song after the glamour puss collapses during the song “Memory”.

The studios are keeping all roles under wraps for the time being. It has been largely buzzed that Lloyd Weber will be adding songs to the big screen version scripted by Tom Hooper and Lee Hall. Hooper directs and produces, with Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner also producing with fellow Les Miserables producer Debra Hayward who brought the project to Working Title. Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group and executive produced by three-time Oscar® winner Steven Spielberg, Lloyd Webber and Angela Morrison.

Towley is represented by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment. Cats opens Dec. 20, 2019.