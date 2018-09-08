Oscar nominee Chloë Sevigny has signed with Circle of Confusion for management.

Sevigny has just wrapped filming a starring role with Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Tilda Swinton in Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die for Focus Features and Universal Pictures International. She will next be seen in the title role of infamous accused murderess Lizzie Borden (opposite Kristen Stewart) in the upcoming Roadside Attractions September release Lizzie, with she also developed and produced.

In television, Sevigny wona Golden Globe for HBO’s Big Love. Other credits include Hit & Miss, Portlandia, American Horror Story: Asylum, AHS: Hotel, and Bloodline.

Recent films include Andrew Haigh’s Lean on Pete, Miguel Arteta’s Beatriz at Dinner, Alex Ross Perry’s Golden Exits, and Oren Moverman’s The Dinner. Sevigny landed an Oscar nomination and won LA Film Critics Award and Independent Spirit Award, for Kimberly Peirce’s Boys Don’t Cry.

Sevigny also has written and directed two shorts: Kitty (based on the Paul Bowles story, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016) and Carmen (which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2017).

She continues to be repped by WME.