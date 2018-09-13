'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Teaser Trailer: A Macabre Side Of Sabrina Spellman

We’ve seen images and art previewing the upcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix, and now we’re a getting a look at the first footage of our teenage witch (Kiernan Shipka) as she “celebrates”(might not be the appropriate description) her 16th birthday.

Set to the strains of a haunting “Happy Birthday”, there is no dialogue and the focus is on our main character, with an appearance by Salem the cat at the end of the clip.

The logline per Netflix: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

In addition to Shipka, the cast includes Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based Berlanti Productions.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres October 26 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.