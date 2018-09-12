As the Oct. 26 premiere of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina inches closer, Netflix continues to tease us with images and art from the forthcoming darker adaptation of the popular Sabrina the Teenage Witch comic.

In the newest promo image, star Kiernan Shipka is in front of a birthday cake with a spellbinding look and behind her is some sort of horned demonic creature. The caption reads: “Happy Birthday, Witch.” The poster seems to be on-brand for the ominous vibe of this new iteration of Sabrina.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Mad Men alum Shipka as the titular character. The series imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Shipka is joined by Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, and Bronson Pinchot.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger. The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based Berlanti Productions.

Check out the poster below.