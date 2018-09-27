Fans of Childish Gambino will be disappointed to hear that he has canceled tour dates for his “This Is America” North American tour after he suffered an injury during his Dallas show.

After he injured his foot, his Dallas concert was cut short — but don’t fret! It seems as though Donald Glover’s rap alias is ok and that the concert will continue in December in Nashville. Those who were expecting to attend the canceled tour stops will be refunded.

The news of the postponed dates comes after he announced he was canceling his performance at the Forum in Los Angeles. Fam Rothstein of Wolf + Rothstein, who manages Childish Gambino and oversees music on Glover’s Emmy-winning Atlanta, tweeted the official announcement of the postponed dates via Twitter saying: “This is America tour is postponed, not cancelled. My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over.”

The “Feels Like Summer” singer has also canceled his performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival which was set for Oct. 7 and 14 as well. However, he is still expected to headline the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans on Oct. 27.

Specific details about Childish Gambino’s injuries have not been released, but he has said that the “This Is America” tour was going to be his last.

The title of his tour is, of course, referring to the title of his hit song which made waves earlier this year with a social commentary-filled music video helmed by Atlanta‘s visionary director Hiro Murai.