In Childish Gambino’s music video for “Feels Like Summer” to the very socially poetic and aggressive “This Is America”, he gives us a fantasy neighborhood populated by some of today’s most popular rappers and prominent black figures in pop culture.

As Donald Glover’s rap alias, Childish Gambino’s new track, as the title suggests embodies pure summer vibes a la the Fresh Prince’s classic hit “Summertime.” Directed by the Atlanta creator and star as well as Ivan Dixon & Greg Sharp, the animated video is a game of spotting your favorite hip hop artists and icons.

One of the most-talked-about cameos is a crying Kanye West in a “Make America Great Again” hat being comforted by Michelle Obama. We also catch a glimpse of Beyonce donning a “RIP Fredo Santana” T shirt, honoring the young rapper that died earlier this year. The video also features Florida’s Andrew Gillium sitting on a park bench with a cup of melting ice cream which may be a nod to the slain rapper XXXTentacion.

In addition, we see an animated Will Smith washing his car and we also spot his children Jaden and Willow throughout the video. Janelle Monae and Tessa Thompson can be spotted skateboarding and we see animated versions of Oprah, Rhianna, Chace the Rapper, Tiffany Haddish, Drake as well as icons Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson.

Others that can be seen in the video are 21 Savage, Metro Boomin, Lil Pump, Trippie Redd, Kodak Black, Migos, Birdman, Azaelia Banks, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Solange, The Weeknd, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, Frank Ocean and a host of others. See how many you can spot.