SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago Med.

Gaffney Chicago Medical Center won’t be paging a certain doctor anymore. Tonight’s Season 4 premiere of the medical drama from Dick Wolf bids farewell to a series regular who has been on the show since its November 2015 launch. Quit reading now if you don’t want to know who it is.

NBC

Newly checked out of Chicago Med is Rachel DiPillo, a Jane the Virgin alum who played Dr. Sarah Reese. The character decided to pursue her psychiatry residency at another hospital after learning that her estranged dad — who showed up hoping to reconnect with her — is a serial killer. Not helping matters was the fact that Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) nearly let Pops die after learning the disturbing truth..

DiPillo’s character began as a fourth-year med student and emergency room intern but paid a steep emotional price after her first days and opted to pursue pathology instead. But she changed her mind again and, in the first episode of the second season, she accepted a psychiatry residency at Gaffney.