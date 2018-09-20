Annie Ilonzeh, who recurred as paramedic Emily Foster in Season 6 of Chicago Fire, has been promoted to series regular for the seventh season of the NBC drama.

Ilonzeh’s Emily is an intelligent, easy-going and confident new paramedic. New to the Chicago Fire Department, but a quick and effective worker. She may have a chip on her shoulder from the previous bumps in the road, but she takes everything in stride. Ilonzeh appeared in two episodes in Season 6.

Ilonzeh joins the paramedic unit full-time following the exit of Monica Raymund, who played Paramedic in Charge/Firefighter Candidate Gabriela “Gabby” Dawson in the first six seasons of the series.

Chicago Fire Season 7 premieres September 26.