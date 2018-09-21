Actress ChelseyRai S. Standberry, who appeared in several films and was a local TV show host in Cleveland and Atlanta, was killed early Thursday in an eight-vehicle accident in southeast Texas. She was 36.

Beaumont police are trying to determine what caused the wreck, which involved a tractor-trailer and seven other passenger vehicles. Standberry died in the crash along with her three children, 10-year-old Anthony Standberry Jr, 8-year-old Anaiyah Standberry and 6-year-old Chase Standberry.

The family was traveling from Georgia in the same vehicle along with Standberry’s husband, Anthony Standberry Sr.; stepdaughter Jada Standberry; and her mother-in-law, Renee Ford. The accident happened at 6:30 AM. Several other people in other vehicles had minor injuries, and the driver of the 18-wheeler was not harmed.

ChelseyRai Standberry began her entertainment career as the first host and co-producer of Witness yhe Realist (WTR-TV), based out of Cleveland. The show promoted underground music and talent on four television stations throughout Ohio for more than five years. She later founded Word of Mouth TV, which aired on local metro Atlanta television.

A relative of the family has launched a GoFundMe campaign, writing in the description that the three injured family members are expected to recover.

Her husband is also an actor, and they appeared together in several smaller film and TV projects.

No memorial plans have been announced.