EXCLUSIVE: Tim Hincks and Peter Fincham’s Expectation has scored a pilot for an entertainment series hosted by Alan Carr for pay-TV giant Sky.

This comes months after his exclusive golden handcuffs deal with rival broadcaster Channel 4 ended.

The performer, who has hosted series including The Friday Night Project and Chatty Man, is hosting Alan Carr’s Telly Pilot for Sky. I hear it’s being considered for Sky One.

The show will feature Carr giving his own take on the week’s television with a range of sketches and stand-up monologues.

Deadline understands that the show is being overseen by Expectation’s Head of Comedy Entertainment Ben Wicks, who has previously worked with Carr on Specstacular.

The non-TX pilot, which is being filmed on October 12, is Carr’s first for the pay-TV broadcaster. His C4 handcuffs deal ended earlier this year after the launch of I Don’t Like Mondays and he has since been developing a number of projects for other broadcasters including ITV.