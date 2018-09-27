EXCLUSIVE: Tim Hincks and Peter Fincham’s Expectation has scored a pilot for an entertainment series hosted by Alan Carr for pay-TV giant Sky.

Related
Red Arrow's CPL Productions To Cook Up Dementia Awareness Format 'The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes' For C4

This comes months after his exclusive golden handcuffs deal with rival broadcaster Channel 4 ended.

The performer, who has hosted series including The Friday Night Project and Chatty Man, is hosting Alan Carr’s Telly Pilot for Sky. I hear it’s being considered for Sky One.

The show will feature Carr giving his own take on the week’s television with a range of sketches and stand-up monologues.

Deadline understands that the show is being overseen by Expectation’s Head of Comedy Entertainment Ben Wicks, who has previously worked with Carr on Specstacular.

The non-TX pilot, which is being filmed on October 12, is Carr’s first for the pay-TV broadcaster. His C4 handcuffs deal ended earlier this year after the launch of I Don’t Like Mondays and he has since been developing a number of projects for other broadcasters including ITV.