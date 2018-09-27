The CW’s reboot of Charmed and CBS’ Harry Styles-exec produced comedy Happy Together are heading to the UK after CBS Studios International closed a deal with Channel 4.

Charmed, which stars Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffrey, will launch on E4 later this year, while Happy Together, which stars Damon Wayans Jr. and is exec produced by the One Direction star alongside Fulwell 73’s Ben Winston, will also launch on the youth-skewing channel.

The deal also extends legal drama The Good Fight, which was commissioned by CBS All Access and airs on More4.

Separately, Channel 4 has licenced a raft of library content including Cheers, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, 902010 and Rules of Engagement to sit alongside existing shows such as Frasier and Everybody Loves Raymond.

“Channel 4 has been a long-time partner of ours, and it’s terrific that we’ve expanded on our relationship to include some of the most talked about U.S. series from the new fall slate,” said Stephen Tague, Executive Vice President, Client Relations, EMEA, for CBS Studios International. “With a rapidly changing media landscape, UK broadcasters are demanding programming with quality and consistency, with CBS delivering this year after year.”

“I’m delighted Happy Together will be on E4. I couldn’t think of a better home for our show,” added Winston.