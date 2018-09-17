EXCLUSIVE: Producer and director Kevin Shulman (Her Dark Past) has filed a fraud and breach of agreement lawsuit against the producers of Mary Harron-directed Manson Family drama Charlie Says, which recently debuted at the Venice Film Festival.

In the complaint, filed in L.A. Superior Court earlier this month, Shulman claims that producers Dana Guerin, Jeremy Rosen (his former business partner), John Frank Rosenblum and Cindi Rice cut him out of the movie while he was suffering from cancer. According to the paperwork, Shulman says the producers “underhandedly robbed him of credit and compensation” on a movie he originated and worked on for more than eight years.

The suit claims that the offer of a “drastically reduced and wholly inadequate credit of co-producer and a fee cut from 2.5% of the film’s $5.5M budget to a paltry $15,000 in ‘fixed compensation'” left Shulman “baffled” and “at a loss.”

Among the complaints levied in the suit are breach of oral joint venture, fraud, unfair business practices, breach of fiduciary duties and conspiracy to commit intentional interference with contractual relations. Shulman’s lawyers are demanding compensation and damages.

Harron’s movie, which stars Matt Smith, Suki Waterhouse, Kimmi Shields, Annabel Gish, Hannah Murray and Chace Crawford, was picked up by IFC Films last week. The drama charts the story of the three women sentenced to life imprisonment for the Manson murders and the graduate student sent in to prison to teach them.

Guerin, Rice and Rosenblum oversee production label Epic Level Entertainment. Rosen runs Roxwell Films and Roxwell Management. They declined to comment but Guerin and Rice acknowledged the suit, which is being reviewed by their lawyers.