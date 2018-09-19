British broadcaster Channel 5 is doubling down in drama – unveiling its first scripted slate since Viacom acquired the channel in 2014.

This comes a month after Deadline revealed Cold Call, C5’s first original drama in four years.

The network has ordered ten-part drama Clink, 15 Days, based on a Welsh format and an untitled feature-length murder mystery.

Clink (w/t), which will launch on C5’s digital station 5Star, is set in a female prison and is produced by LA Productions, the team behind Sean Bean-fronted BBC drama Broken.

15 Days is a scripted format based on Welsh drama 35 Diwrnod (35 Days), which was first commissioned by S4C. The four-part show is produced by Boom Wales and is a crime thriller that turns the traditional investigative narrative inside out. It starts on a brutal murder before rewinding back 15 days to find out why and how, and most importantly who was responsible. ITV Studios Global Entertainment is part funding alongside the Welsh government.

Finally, it has also tasked Endemol Shine-owned Darlow Smithson Productions to produce a feature length drama based on a high-profile real-life 1920s murder.

The dramas are set to launch in 2019 and were commissioned by Channel 5 Commissioner Seb Cardwell.

Separately, Channel 5 has struck a partnership with Kew Media Group, which distributes series including BBC drama Line of Duty, for a range of drama projects over three years.

Channel 5 Director of Programmes Ben Frow said, “Home-grown drama is the missing ingredient from Channel 5’s schedules, so it’s genuinely exciting to be able to unveil a range of new projects from such an array of talented producers. I hope they will give viewers yet another reason to take a fresh look at Channel 5 as we continue to overhaul our schedules from top to bottom.