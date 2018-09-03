The battle for kitchen supremacy is heating up in the UK after Channel 4 began developing a remake of Endemol Shine’s cooking format Family Food Fight.

The broadcaster is developing its own UK version of the Australian format, which was originally produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Nine Network. The show has already been picked up in the U.S. where restaurateur and cookbook author Ayesha Curry will host an adaptation for ABC.

The show sees a range of families going head-to-head in a series of cooking challenges inspired by real home cooking to win a prize of $100,000.

Family Food Fight UK is being developed by Endemol Shine’s production company Remarkable Television, which produces series such as BBC One entertainment format All Together Now, long-running format Pointless and Channel 4’s The £100K Drop.

Remarkable recently put out a casting call, noting, “We’re looking for teams made up of three family members. We don’t mind what combination of family members you choose, but we’d love to see different generations represented if at all possible. Please only apply if you can field a team of three family members and note that all team members must be 18 or over.”

Deadline understands that it is being lined up for Channel 4 daytime, although it hasn’t been handed a full commission and a deal hasn’t been signed yet.

The Australian series has recently been renewed for a second season on Nine, while the U.S. series is being produced by Endemol Shine North America with Curry, Robert Flutie and Shab Azma executive producing via Yardie Girl Productions and DJ Nurre, Georgie Hurford-Jones and Faye Stapleton exec producing for Endemol Shine North America.